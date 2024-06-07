A Turkish surgeon who volunteered to serve in Palestine's Gaza has described a horrifying healthcare situation in the besieged enclave.

Injured people were sometimes stitched in standing positions without local anaesthesia due to the large number of patients and lack of necessary medical supplies, Pediatric Surgeon Dr. Taner Kamaci said on Friday, speaking at a conference on Friday at Turgut Ozal University in Türkiye's eastern province of Malatya.

"The stitching was done standing up in the emergency room. Sometimes, if the suture material was problematic, it was covered with a bandage to ensure that there was enough material for seriously ill patients," he added.

The surgeon, who spent two weeks in the besieged enclave amid constant Israeli bombardment, expressed that "there were so many emergency patients, that there was no time to treat other patients," such as those who needed long-term treatment.

"We did our best for two weeks. As a team, we performed surgeries on nearly 400 patients," Kamaci said.

There are normally 35 hospitals in Gaza, but only four were operational during their visit and surgery could only be performed in two hospitals, according to Kamaci. Furthermore, the only hospital left standing in Rafah was the Gaza European Hospital, which was also the target of Israeli attacks.