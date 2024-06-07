Turkish and Palestinian ministers have inked a protocol on economic cooperation in Istanbul, according to a statement from Türkiye’s Trade Ministry.

Trade Minister Omer Bolat and Palestinian Economy Minister Mohammad Alamour on Friday agreed to establish more frequent visits under the High Council for Economic Cooperation and free trade between the two countries.

A framework within the signed protocol will allow the uninterrupted flow of goods into Palestine from Türkiye, and the duty-free quota for date exports was increased to 5,000 tonnes, according to the statement.