The war on Gaza has seen the unemployment rate in the besieged Palestinian territory surge to nearly 80 percent, the United Nations has said.

The UN's labour agency said on Friday that Israel's war on Gaza had "caused loss of jobs and livelihoods on a massive scale", while gross domestic product has also plunged.

Since October last year, "the unemployment rate in Gaza has reached a staggering 79.1 percent", the International Labour Organization said, citing a new brief by the ILO and the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics.

In the occupied West Bank, unemployment has reached 32 percent, the ILO added.

The average unemployment rate across the occupied West Bank and Gaza combined stood at 50.8 percent, it said.

However, these figures "do not account for those who have left the labour force altogether as job prospects proved unattainable", it said.

"The actual number of those who have lost their jobs is therefore even higher than what the unemployment figures suggest."

The ILO said real GDP had contracted by 83.5 percent in Gaza and by 22.7 percent in the occupied West Bank over the past eight months.

"Our new bulletin shows that the grim toll the war in Gaza has taken on human lives, and the desperate humanitarian situation it has caused, are accompanied by widespread devastation of economic activities and livelihoods," said Ruba Jaradat, the ILO regional director for Arab states.

'Collapsed' labour market