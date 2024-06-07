Ukrainian strikes on parts of the Russian-held Luhansk and Kherson regions have killed 26 people and wounded dozens more, local authorities said.

A shop in the village of Sadove in the southern Kherson region "with a large number of visitors and employees was destroyed", Vladimir Saldo, head of Russian authorities in Kherson, wrote on Telegram on Friday.

A HIMARS missile struck shortly afterwards as residents from neighbouring houses rushed to help the victims, Saldo told Russian media, putting the overall toll at 22 dead and 15 wounded.

Saldo condemned the "vile murder of civilians" made possible by Western arms deliveries to Ukraine.

Earlier on Friday, Russian officials in Luhansk reported that a Ukrainian missile strike on an apartment block in the eastern region's main city of the same name killed four and wounded more than 40.

Luhansk city came under a massive missile attack on Friday morning, according to Leonid Pasechnik, head of the region.

Luhansk and Kherson were among four regions Russia annexed in September 2022.

A section of an apartment block collapsed and the "bodies of four peaceful civilians killed were removed from the rubble", Luhansk's government said on Telegram.

"Forty-six people have received medical treatment," said regional health minister Nataliya Pashchenko, adding that they included an eight-year-old boy and three teenage boys.

The condition of 10 of the injured is grave, she said.

The strike tore open the facade of a five-storey Soviet-era block of flats from the roof down and left a deep crater in the ground, images posted by the Russian emergency services showed.

Rescuers carried out one elderly casualty on a stretcher, footage posted by the emergency services showed.