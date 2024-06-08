Saturday, June 8, 2024

1849 GMT — Israel's military assault on Gaza's Nuseirat refugee camp will not affect the current prisoner-hostage swap deal, said Mohammad al Hindi, deputy chief of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group, which is an ally of Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

Al Hindi said that conditions for the deal remain the same, in comments to Al Aqsa TV.

1926 GMT — Israelis rally for hostage swap with Palestinians

Dozens of thousands of Israelis have taken to the streets across the country, demanding a hostage swap deal with Palestinian factions.

Earlier, the Israeli army announced that it launched attacks on various locations in the central part of Gaza and successfully rescued a total of four Israeli captives from two different areas.

Thousands of Israelis held a protest in Tel Aviv’s downtown, demanding a hostage swap deal and the dismissal of Benjamin Netanyahu's government, the Israeli broadcasting authority reported.

1856 GMT — Egypt, Jordan condemn Israeli attack on Gaza’s Nuseirat camp

Egypt and Jordan have condemned the Israeli attack on the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, which left 210 people dead and more than 400 injured.

“Egypt condemns in the strongest terms the Israeli attacks on the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, which have resulted in the death of over 150 Palestinian civilians and the injury of hundreds more,” an Egyptian Foreign Ministry statement said.

The ministry termed the attack “a blatant violation of all provisions of international law, international humanitarian law, and all human values and human rights.”

Separately, the Jordanian Foreign Ministry considered the Israeli attack on the Nuseirat camp as “a practice that reflects the systematic targeting of Palestinian civilians, Israel's persistent violation of international law and international humanitarian law, and the continuation of committing war crimes.”

1824 GMT — Israel PM asks war cabinet minister Gantz not to quit after ultimatum

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has asked war cabinet minister Benny Gantz not to resign after threats to quit over the lack of post-war strategy for Gaza.

Gantz said last month he would resign from the emergency body if Netanyahu did not approve a post-war plan for Gaza by June 8.

"I call on Benny Gantz not to leave the emergency government. Don't give up on unity," Netanyahu said on social media platform X.

1803 GMT — EU foreign policy chief condemns Israeli attack on Gaza refugee camp

The EU foreign policy chief has "strongly" condemned the Israeli attack on the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

"Reports from Gaza of another massacre of civilians are appalling. We condemn this in the strongest terms. The bloodbath must end immediately," Josep Borrell said on X.

"Three-stage plan is the way forward for an enduring ceasefire and to end the killing," Borrell said, referring to a ceasefire plan backed by US President Joe Biden.

1730 GMT — Hezbollah says it fired Falaq 2 rockets at Israel for first time

Lebanese armed group Hezbollah has said it had fired a salvo of Falaq 2 rockets at a military command centre in northern Israel.

A security source told Reuters it was the first time the group had used this type of rocket, after firing the Falaq 1 on dozens of previous occasions.

1711 GMT — Israel killed some hostages in Nuseirat camp massacre: Hamas

Hamas' armed wing Qassam Brigades has said that some hostages were killed in Israel's 'hostage-freeing operation' at the Nuseirat refugee camp and nearby areas in central Gaza.

Israel, "by committing horrific massacres, was able to free some its hostages, yet it killed some others during the operation," Qassam Brigades' spokesperson, Abu Ubaida, said in a statement on his Telegram channel.

Israeli forces rescued four hostages held by Hamas since October in an invasion of Gaza while over 200 Palestinians were killed in air strikes in the same area, according to Palestinian officials in the enclave, in one of the bloodiest Israeli assaults of the war.

1655 GMT — Iran blames Gaza attack on global inaction and UN Security Council

Iran's foreign ministry has blamed an Israeli attack on a Gaza refugee camp during a hostage rescue operation on "inaction" by world governments and the UN Security Council, Iranian state media reported.

"These horrific and shocking crimes are the result of the inaction of governments and responsible international bodies, including the United Nations Security Council, in the face of eight months of war crimes and violations by the Zionist regime (Israel)," foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said.

1612 GMT — Israel carried out hostage op using humanitarian aid truck: sources

Israel’s special forces, who retrieved four hostages from central Gaza, infiltrated into the Nuseirat refugee camp using a humanitarian aid truck, local Palestinian sources have said.

“The Israeli special forces used a closed transport truck and a civilian vehicle in the infiltration operation to retrieve the hostages,” the sources told Anadolu.

“These transport vehicles are widespread in the Gaza Strip and are used to transport humanitarian aid during the Israeli war,” they added.

1520 GMT —PA's Abbas demands urgent UN meeting after Israel's 'massacre'

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has called for an emergency UN Security Council session on "the bloody massacre that was carried out by the Israeli forces" at the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, official news agency WAFA has reported.

The Israeli attack on the camp has killed over 210 Palestinians and wounded hundreds.

1504 GMT — French, US presidents voice common wish for ceasesfire in Mideast

The presidents of France and the US have voiced their common wish to reach a ceasefire in the Middle East.

“We want to reach an immediate cease-fire and progress toward a political solution … for a just and durable peace,” France's Emmanuel Macron told a joint news conference in Paris.

Separately, US President Joe Biden has welcomed the return of four Israeli hostages rescued alive in Gaza.

"We won't stop working until all the hostages come home and a ceasefire is reached," Biden said.

1459 GMT — Israeli strike reported to have killed two people in southern Lebanon

An Israeli air strike on the outskirts of Aitaroun in southern Lebanon killed two people, Lebanese state news agency NNA has reported.

Israeli army said in a statement that it had identified Hezbollah militants in the area of Aitaroun and shortly afterwards an Israeli aircraft had struck the individual.

Israeli forces launched two missiles targeting a cafe at a petrol station which resulted in major damage to the shop, the station and the surrounding area, the NNA report said.

1228 GMT — Israel kills hundreds of Palestinians in Gaza's Nuseirat camp

The death toll from the Israeli attack on the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza rises to 210, with more than 400 others injured, according to the Palestinian government media office in the enclave.

Separately, the health ministry said the bodies of Palestinians killed and wounded in Israeli attacks on the Nuseirat and adjacent areas in central Gaza continue to arrive at Al Aqsa Martyrs Hospital.

The Government Media Office in Gaza issued an "urgent appeal for the international community to save Al Aqsa Hospital," saying it needs medical supplies to continue its operations

1207 GMT — Israel cannot force its choices on Hamas, group's leader says

Israel cannot force its choices on Hamas and the group will accept no deal that does not achieve security for Palestinians, Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh has said in response to an Israeli military offensive in Gaza's Nuseirat area.

"Our people will not surrender and the resistance will continue to defend our rights in the face of this criminal enemy," Haniyeh said in his statement.

"If the (Israeli) occupation believes that it can impose its choices on us by force, then it is delusional," he added.

1155 GMT —Palestinian youth killed by Israeli army gunfire in occupied West Bank

A Palestinian youth has been killed by Israeli army gunfire during a raid in the occupied West Bank.

In a statement, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said that its ambulance crew treated "a 20-year-old who succumbed to his injuries in Anabta, east of the city of Tulkarm.”

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that “Moamen Omar Abu Asal died as a result of the critical injury he sustained" during the raid by Israeli forces.

Another 11 Palestinians were injured Saturday during an Israeli military incursion into the Aqabat Jaber refugee camp, south of Jericho, Wafa added.

“Israeli forces assaulted and beat up members of two Palestinian families in the camp with rifle butts during the storming,” it added.

1151 GMT — D-8 Ministers demand 'immediate, permanent, unconditional' Gaza ceasefire

The D-8 Council of Ministers have called for an "immediate, permanent, unconditional" ceasefire and an end to Israeli aggression against the Palestinians in the besieged enclave.

The joint declaration also called on all countries to ensure Israel's strict adherence to provisional measures ordered by the International Court of Justice (ICJ).