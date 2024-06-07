Hunter Biden's daughter Naomi had testified in his federal gun trial about visiting her father while he was at a California rehab centre, telling jurors that he seemed to be improving in the weeks before he bought the revolver in 2018.

"I hadn't seen my dad in a long time, and I knew he was in a rehab facility there. He reached out," she told jurors softly on Friday, explaining that they met at a coffee shop, along with his "sober coach."

As she was dismissed from the stand, she paused to hug her dad before leaving the courtroom. The defence began calling witnesses shortly after federal prosecutors wrapped up their case.

Hunter Biden's attorney, Abbe Lowell, started by calling another gun store clerk who was there when the gun was purchased, raising questions about what he saw as inconsistencies on the form.

He also questioned the owner of the shop, who allowed the sale to go through using Hunter's passport, though it did not include an address as required.

Then he called Hunter's daughter. In October 2018, the month Hunter Biden bought the gun, Naomi travelled from Washington to New York in her father's truck to move her boyfriend's belongings.

Hunter drove Joe Biden's Cadillac to New York later that month to retrieve his truck, leaving the Cadillac with Naomi.

She told jurors she didn't see any drug paraphernalia or evidence of drug use.

"He seemed great. He seemed hopeful," she said.

But prosecutors showed Naomi texts where he didn't respond to her for hours after she messaged him about switching cars. At 2 am, Hunter texted Naomi, asking where the keys to his truck were and whether her boyfriend could meet and swap vehicles.

"Right now?" she responded.

"Do you know what your father was doing at two o'clock in the morning and why he was asking you for the car then?" prosecutor Leo Wise asked.