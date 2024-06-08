Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has suffered a light whiplash injury after she was assaulted by a man in central Copenhagen, her office said in a statement.

"Apart from that, the Prime Minister is safe and sound, but she is shocked by the incident," it said on Saturday, adding that Frederiksen had been taken to hospital for a check-up following the incident late on Friday.

All the Prime Minister's official events on Saturday have been cancelled, her office said.

Danish police said on Saturday a 39-year-old man would appear in front of a judge for preliminary questioning in relation to an assault on the prime minister.

Police said the man would be brought before the Copenhagen City Court for questioning at around 1 pm (1100 GMT), but declined to provide more detail.

Frederiksen was able to walk away and had no outward signs of harm after the assault, Soren Kjergaard, who works as a barista in central Copenhagen, told Reuters news agency after seeing her being escorted away by security.

Neither the police nor the prime minister's office said anything about the man's motive or whether he had carried a weapon.

The assault comes two days before Danes head to the polls in the European Union election.

Frederiksen has been campaigning with the Social Democrats' EU lead candidate, Christel Schaldemose. Media reports said the attack was not linked to a campaign event.