Fresh from commemorating the 80th anniversary of D-Day, French President Emmanuel Macron will host US President Joe Biden for a state visit marked by pomp and a parade as well as talks on trade, Israel and Ukraine.

The two men, who share a warm relationship despite past tensions over a submarine deal with Australia, will participate in a welcoming ceremony with their wives at the iconic Arc de Triomphe and a parade down the Avenue des Champs-Elysees before holding a meeting about policy issues and then attending dinner.

Biden hosted Macron for a state visit at the White House in 2022.

"France is ... our oldest and one of our deepest allies. And this will be an important moment to affirm that alliance and also look to the future and what we have to accomplish together," US national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters earlier this week.

Related Biden, Macron vow to work closely to help Ukraine, pressurise Russia

War in Gaza, Ukraine

Sullivan said talks between the two men would touch on Russia's war with Ukraine, Israel's war on Gaza, cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, and policy issues ranging from climate crisis to artificial intelligence to supply chains.

White House spokesperson John Kirby said the countries would announce a plan to work together on maritime law enforcement and the US Coast Guard and French navy would discuss increased cooperation.

Biden and Macron are also expected to discuss strengthening NATO, and both have pledged their countries' support for Ukraine, though they have not agreed yet on a plan to use frozen Russian assets to help Kiev. A US Treasury official said on Tuesday the United States and its G7 partners were making progress on that.

Biden met with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Paris on Friday, apologising for a months-long delay by the US Congress in approving the latest package of aid, and Zelenskyy addressed France's National Assembly.