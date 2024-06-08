A medal richly deserved but long denied to an African American combat medic wounded on Omaha Beach in the D-Day landings was tenderly laid on the hallowed sands where he saved lives and shed blood.

US First Army soldiers held a ceremony in honour of Waverly Woodson Jr on the beach Friday where he came ashore and was wounded, and where hundreds of American soldiers were killed by withering fire in the June 6, 1944, landings in Normandy, northern France.

The Distinguished Service Cross is the second-highest honour that can be bestowed on a member of the US Army and is awarded for extraordinary heroism.

The medal was awarded posthumously to Woodson this month — just ahead of the 80th anniversary of D-Day — following years of lobbying for more recognition of his achievement on that fateful day.

US First Army Maj Gen William Ryan gently placed the World War II-era medal on the sand, close to the spot where Woodson is thought to have come ashore on the now-peaceful beach that on D-Day was raked by German machine-gun and artillery rounds before US forces finally captured it and started pushing inland.

The soldiers all saluted, still and quiet under blue skies, when US First Army Command Sgt Maj Christopher Prosser gave the order to present arms.

US First Army historian Capt. Kevin Braafladt explained to the soldiers that the next step would be the medal's presentation to Woodson's widow, 95-year-old Joann. It will be given to his family in a ceremony later this summer.

"We want to be able to say that this medal came from Omaha Beach and was at the site of Woodson's actions," Braafladt said.

The soldiers delicately passed the medal from hand-to-hand, feeling its weight and inspecting it.

The ceremony moved US First Army Staff Sgt Aaron Williams, who is Black, to tears.

"Understanding my position as an African American and to learn about Corporal Woodson and everything he experienced here on Omaha and in Normandy is very touching to me, and to be here in the exact spot, it's just historic," Williams said. "It's very, very touching."