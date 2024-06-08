France is struggling with increasing demands for independence from its overseas collectivities — a legacy of the country's colonial period.

The colonies make up 18 percent of French territory and are home to about 2.6 million people.

French collectivities have different political statuses and include Guadeloupe, Martinique, Saint-Martin, Saint-Barthelemy, Saint Pierre and Miquelon, which are located in the Atlantic Ocean; Reunion, Mayotte and the French Southern and Antarctic Territories in the Indian Ocean while French Polynesia, New Caledonia, Wallis and Futuna are located in the Pacific Ocean; French Guiana is in South America.

Twelve French colonies, the closest is approximately 4,000 kilometres from France and the farthest is 17,000 kilometres, are far from the mainland in terms of living standards.

Struggling with various socioeconomic problems and complaining about the inadequacy of infrastructure and security services provided by the French administration to the lands, the colonies are demanding more autonomy and independence.

Anadolu news agency compiled the demands of Indigenous rights supporters in French colonies and problems faced by the territories, which came to the fore again with the events in New Caledonia, where independence supporters took action and France used force to suppress protests.

Independence supporters suppressed in New Caledonia

In New Caledonia, which is approximately 17,000 kilometres from the French mainland, the French government's constitutional reform initiative to reduce the influence of the indigenous people in elections has mobilised independence supporters on the island.

The French government's attempt to open the way for French people who have been living on the island for at least 10 years to vote in elections, contrary to the Noumea Treaty signed with the locals in 1988, caused protests.

The French government sent police and gendarmerie to the island to suppress protests that lasted about a month. Seven people were killed in incidents that broke out on the island. A state of emergency, which was declared on May 13, was lifted on May 27 when the situation came under control in the capital, Noumea.

French President Emmanuel Macron did not withdraw the constitutional reform bill during his visit to the island and gave time for dialogue between supporters and opponents.

French Guiana wants more autonomy

French Guiana in South America, 7,000 kilometres from France, suffers from security problems.

Undocumented migration and illegal gold mining on the Brazilian border are among the main problems of the colony of 300,000 people, where the murder rates are 10 times higher than the mainland.

Poverty and unemployment rates are high, and residents complain about the government's inadequacy in investments in infrastructure and the health sector.

Almost 40 percent of the young population in French Guiana goes abroad for education and or for work.

The local government is reacting to the fact that Macron promised more autonomy to France's island in the Mediterranean, Corsica, while similar steps were not taken for Guyana.

Gabriel Serville, Speaker of the Parliament of French Guiana, criticised the government's "double standards" in providing more autonomy, stating that the cultural diversity of the island of Corsica, which is 160 kilometers from France, is emphasised but French Guiana, which is 7,000 kilometres, is not seen in the same light.

The Congress of French Guiana voted in 2020 to request greater autonomy under special status. Despite the demand of residents, after nearly four years, no progress has been made in negotiations with the Paris administration on constitutional regulation.

Guadeloupe and Martinique

The Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, with a population of 400,000 people located approximately 7,000 kilometres from France, is experiencing security difficulties due to crime rates that are six times higher than the French national average and armed robbery rates that are 20 times higher.

Due to the increasing involvement of young people in crimes, a curfew was imposed in April for Pointe-a-Pitre, the commercial capital of the island, for those younger than 18.

There were intense protests on the island due to lockdown measures implemented by the French government during the coronavirus pandemic.

France sent security forces to the region to suppress protests spreading in Martinique from other colonies.

Thereupon, while autonomy discussions were under the spotlight again, France's Overseas Territories Minister at the time, Sebastien Lecornu, said Paris was "ready for autonomy negotiations."

After the COVID-19 outbreak protests, demands for autonomy also gained momentum in the neighbouring colony of Martinique.

Martinique Executive Council President Serge Letchimy sought support from regional partners to grant the island autonomy status without separating from France. In November, the Congress of Martinique voted in favour of adding an article to the French Constitution allowing laws to be adapted to the social and economic realities of the Island.