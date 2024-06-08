WORLD
2 MIN READ
India's Congress party nominates Rahul Gandhi to be leader of opposition
A meeting of the Congress party leadership votes unanimously to recommend Gandhi's election as India's official opposition leader, a post that had been left vacant since 2014.
India's Congress party nominates Rahul Gandhi to be leader of opposition
Rahul Gandhi, a senior leader of Congress party, speaks during a media briefing at the party headquarters in New Delhi, India, June 6, 2024. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
June 8, 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's chief rival Rahul Gandhi has been nominated to lead India's opposition in parliament after an election result that rescued his party from the political wilderness.

Modi will be sworn into office for a third term this weekend following a poll that deprived his ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of a majority, forcing it to rely on coalition allies to govern.

Gandhi defied analysts' expectations and exit polls to help his Congress party nearly double its parliamentary numbers, its best result since Modi was swept to power a decade ago.

RelatedIndia's Modi nails coalition, invited to form government

A meeting of the Congress leadership on Saturday voted unanimously to recommend Gandhi's election as India's official opposition leader, a post that had been left vacant since 2014.

RECOMMENDED

"All participants unanimously passed the resolution that Rahul Gandhi should take the position of leader of opposition in the parliament," KC Venugopal told a press conference after a meeting of the party's executive.

The nomination will be put before a meeting of the 232 lawmakers belonging to a Congress-led opposition alliance later on Saturday.

Gandhi is the scion of the dynasty that dominated Indian politics for decades and is the son, grandson and great-grandson of former prime ministers, beginning with independence leader Jawaharlal Nehru.

RelatedWhy a weakened Modi is good news for India's democracy
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
China rejects US criticism at UN, saying Washington 'unqualified' to judge law of sea
Man charged after homemade explosive thrown at Australia Day Indigenous rally
North Korea fires 'projectile' towards Sea of Japan: South Korea
Children starve, livestock die as drought pushes northeastern Kenya to brink
China's Xi meets Finnish PM as Arctic security and trade routes gain weight
Philippines, US hold joint military drill at disputed South China Sea shoal
Meta, TikTok, YouTube face landmark trial over claims platforms addict and harm children
EU and India seal 'mother of all deals' after two decades of trade talks
Death toll in Indonesia landslides rises to 38, many still missing
China, India power emissions fall simultaneously for first time in 52 years
At least 6,126 killed in Iran protest crackdown, activists say
Fully electric vehicle sales in EU overtake petrol for first time in December
Iraq approves security committee to oversee transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria
Venezuela bets on $1.4B oil investment surge as reforms open sector to foreign capital
Millions brace for record cold across US as winter storm aftermath lingers