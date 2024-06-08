WORLD
Russia says to keep nuclear dialogue open but warns against US deployments
Russia's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova has reiterated Moscow's commitment to dialogue with nuclear powers but cautioned against US deployment of more strategic nuclear weapons.
"We did not stop any dialogue with anyone. We did not cut ties," foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova Zakharova said. / Photo: AP Archive / AP Archive
By Rabiul Islam
June 8, 2024

Russia will keep dialogue lines open with nuclear powers, but will respond accordingly if the United States deploys more strategic nuclear weapons, foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said.

Her comments to the state news agency RIA followed a statement from Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday that the country could make adjustments to its nuclear doctrine.

That prompted a speech by a White House aide who said on Friday that the United States may have to deploy more strategic nuclear weapons in coming years to deter growing threats from Russia, China and other adversaries.

"We did not stop any dialogue with anyone. We did not cut ties. We did not, by the way, cut energy ties. We did not cut off dialogue platforms," Zakharova said.

"We have always declared that even in the most difficult situations there is room for dialogue ... Therefore, there is no sense in calling us to dialogue, we have never refused it."

'Adjustments will be made' if needed

Pranay Vaddi, the top US National Security Council arms control official, made his comments in a speech on "a more competitive approach" to arms control.

This outlined a policy shift aimed at pressing Moscow and Beijing to reverse rejections of US calls for arsenal limitation talks.

Putin, in his speech on Friday, said that he did not rule out changes to Russia's nuclear doctrine, which sets out the conditions under which such weapons could be used.

If necessary, Putin said, Russia could test a nuclear weapon, adding that he saw no need to do so at the present time.

Since Russia ordered troops into Ukraine in February 2022, he has said on several occasions that Moscow would use such weapons if necessary to defend itself - comments the West says are nuclear sabre-rattling.

"Yesterday the president said everything. There is a nuclear doctrine. If there is a need to adjust it, adjustments will be made," Zakharova said.

SOURCE:Reuters
