Russia will keep dialogue lines open with nuclear powers, but will respond accordingly if the United States deploys more strategic nuclear weapons, foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said.

Her comments to the state news agency RIA followed a statement from Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday that the country could make adjustments to its nuclear doctrine.

That prompted a speech by a White House aide who said on Friday that the United States may have to deploy more strategic nuclear weapons in coming years to deter growing threats from Russia, China and other adversaries.

"We did not stop any dialogue with anyone. We did not cut ties. We did not, by the way, cut energy ties. We did not cut off dialogue platforms," Zakharova said.

"We have always declared that even in the most difficult situations there is room for dialogue ... Therefore, there is no sense in calling us to dialogue, we have never refused it."

Related Russia does not need to use nuclear weapons for victory in Ukraine: Putin

'Adjustments will be made' if needed