Torrential rain, combined with spills from a major dam, caused flash flooding in Sydney on Saturday, prompting rescue efforts and evacuation orders in several low-lying areas, local media reported.

Emergency authorities carried out 13 rescues and received 297 calls for assistance from residents in Sydney, over the past 24 hours, according to local broadcaster SBS News.

New South Wales State Emergency Service (SES) said in a statement that at least 10 emergency evacuation orders were in place for the suburbs in the city's northwest.

Riverside communities were warned of flood risks after a dam that provides 80 percent of Sydney's drinking water started overflowing following the downpour.

While the overflow from Warragamba Dam, southwest of Sydney, has slowed and the rain has eased, flood risks remain. Riverside communities were warned to evacuate or prepare to be isolated due to floodwaters.

"That does not mean that the risk is not there because what we are going to see now is riverine flooding in many areas," acting SES commissioner Debbie Platz told reporters.