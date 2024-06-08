Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said that there is no doubt those who perpetrated the massacre in Gaza will eventually be held accountable.

Speaking at the opening of the Extraordinary Meeting of the D-8 Council of Foreign Ministers in Istanbul on Saturday, Fidan said those who stand for peace in Palestine will prevail.

The meeting was hosted by Türkiye at the Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul to discuss the situation in Gaza.

The organisation brings together various countries from three continents, totalling 1.2 billion people and a combined gross domestic product of up to $5 trillion, Fidan said.

"Today, as D-8 countries, Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan, and Türkiye, we announce our strongest support for Palestine from Istanbul."

Highlighting that this organisation is based on six principles – peace, dialogue, cooperation, justice, equality, and democracy, Fidan said that these principles are all the more relevant as the world grapples with various challenges and uncertainties.

This meeting was organised to demonstrate further support and solidarity for Palestine, he added.

"More than ever, Gaza needs hope and support, but above all, it needs action. This war is not a war of Israel-Palestine anymore but a challenge to global democracy."

Fidan pointed out the international system is collapsing due to its "hypocrisy" and the "blindness" of some countries.

'Erosion of norms and values'

The developments in Gaza before their eyes for the past eight months indicate the erosion of norms and values since last October, the Turkish foreign minister said.

"Continuation of Israeli carnage is triggering further societal escalation and public anger.

"Given that the international system fails to deliver a solution, it is up to us, as the Muslim world, to own the problem and take the lead for a lasting solution," he said.

Türkiye believes in resolving regional problems with regional solutions, Fidan said.

Fidan emphasised that since the early days of the war, the OIC has taken resolute steps and for the first time, the Muslim world has shown such a resolved stance in its own regional problems.

"There are countries changing their policies and countries accepting the just cause of Palestine."

"In addition to the OIC (Organisation of Islamic Cooperation), efforts of Muslim world continue under different forums such as the Arab League, Organisation of Turkic States and the Gulf Cooperation Council."