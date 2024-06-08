WORLD
2 MIN READ
Ukrainian drones target Russia airfield in surprise attack
The drones were aimed at a military airfield near the town of Mozdok, more than 700 kilometres from the frontline, according to North Ossetia governor Sergei Menyailo.
Ukrainian drones target Russia airfield in surprise attack
Three drones were shot down, a local official says. / Photo: AP Archive / AP Archive
By Rabiul Islam
June 8, 2024

Ukraine has targeted the south Russian region of North Ossetia with drones for the first time ever, causing minor damage, local authorities have said.

The drones were aimed at a military airfield near the town of Mozdok on Saturday, more than 700 kilometres (430 miles) from the frontline, according to North Ossetia governor Sergei Menyailo.

"The attack was foiled by the Russian Defence Ministry's air defence forces. Minor damage and fires were recorded. No one was injured," Menyailo said.

Three drones were shot down, he added.

A source in Kiev said that Ukraine's GUR military intelligence service was behind the attack.

"Today's drone attack on the airfield in North Ossetia is a special operation of the GUR," the source in Ukrainian military intelligence said, without elaborating.

RelatedUkraine to get $225M worth US weapons that Kiev can use inside Russia
RECOMMENDED

'High alert'

Social media videos purportedly filmed in the region showed drones flying overhead, while pictures showed what appeared to be drone fragments scattered on the ground.

The damage from the attack was unclear, but Governor Menyailo urged residents not to share images of the drones online.

"All services have been put on high alert. For the safety of citizens, we have decided to cancel all mass events in Mozdoksky district," he said.

"All services have been put on high alert. For the safety of citizens, we have decided to cancel all mass events in Mozdoksky district," he said.

Ukraine often targets military and energy facilities on Russian territory in drone attacks, sometimes hundreds of kilometres from the frontline.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
China rejects US criticism at UN, saying Washington 'unqualified' to judge law of sea
Man charged after homemade explosive thrown at Australia Day Indigenous rally
North Korea fires 'projectile' towards Sea of Japan: South Korea
Children starve, livestock die as drought pushes northeastern Kenya to brink
China's Xi meets Finnish PM as Arctic security and trade routes gain weight
Philippines, US hold joint military drill at disputed South China Sea shoal
Meta, TikTok, YouTube face landmark trial over claims platforms addict and harm children
EU and India seal 'mother of all deals' after two decades of trade talks
Death toll in Indonesia landslides rises to 38, many still missing
China, India power emissions fall simultaneously for first time in 52 years
At least 6,126 killed in Iran protest crackdown, activists say
Fully electric vehicle sales in EU overtake petrol for first time in December
Iraq approves security committee to oversee transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria
Venezuela bets on $1.4B oil investment surge as reforms open sector to foreign capital
Millions brace for record cold across US as winter storm aftermath lingers