Ukraine has targeted the south Russian region of North Ossetia with drones for the first time ever, causing minor damage, local authorities have said.

The drones were aimed at a military airfield near the town of Mozdok on Saturday, more than 700 kilometres (430 miles) from the frontline, according to North Ossetia governor Sergei Menyailo.

"The attack was foiled by the Russian Defence Ministry's air defence forces. Minor damage and fires were recorded. No one was injured," Menyailo said.

Three drones were shot down, he added.

A source in Kiev said that Ukraine's GUR military intelligence service was behind the attack.

"Today's drone attack on the airfield in North Ossetia is a special operation of the GUR," the source in Ukrainian military intelligence said, without elaborating.