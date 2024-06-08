Virgin Galactic's VSS Unity, carrying a six-person Galactic 07 mission team, including the second Turkish space traveller Tuva Cihangir Atasever, has completed a suborbital flight by landing on Earth at 9.40 a.m. local time (1540GMT) in the US.

VMS Eve aircraft, which carried the VSS Unity, took off at around 8.30 a.m. local time (1430GMT) with a total of six crew members, also including three astronauts — two American and one Italian — and two pilots.

The flight lasted about 70 minutes, with the VSS Unity reaching an altitude of roughly 45,000 feet (over 13,700 metres) on a carrier aircraft; it then activated its hybrid propulsion system to rise to approximately 55 miles (90 kilometres).

Atasever served as a research astronaut aboard the spacecraft's final flight, designated Galactic 07.

He was responsible for seven scientific experiments under microgravity conditions.

Related President Erdogan extends best wishes to Türkiye's second astronaut

Modified astronaut suit

Just before the takeoff, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wished Atasever success.

"We are excitedly following the work of our astronaut who will carry out seven scientific experiments," Erdogan said on X.

Atasever will wear a modified astronaut suit equipped for three experiments, including the "Beacon" brain imaging experiment.

This experiment uses a near-infrared spectroscopy device on his head to examine blood flow in the brain's prefrontal cortex and cerebrospinal fluid dynamics.

Additionally, samples from Atasever will be collected to study psychological changes from viewing Earth from space.

The IvmeRad Radiation Dosimeter experiment will measure radiation exposure, aiding in predicting future exposure for space travellers in real time.

In the Space Insulin Pen Test, a collaborative project between the Turkish Space Agency (TUA) and Axiom Space, two different insulin pens will be used to assess dose delivery efficiency in this setting for the first time.

This will be the first test of treatment methods for future diabetic space travellers.

Related Turkish astronaut set to take off for suborbital flight

Several experiments