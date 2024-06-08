President Joe Biden has vowed Washington was "standing strong" with Ukraine as French counterpart Emmanuel Macron hosted him on a state visit shadowed by Kiev's fight against Russia and the looming US election.

Speaking after visiting Normandy earlier this week to mark 80 years since D-Day, Biden repeatedly emphasised the value of America's European alliances in a swipe at his more isolationist election rival Donald Trump.

With Ukraine struggling to repel Russian advances over two years into the war and in desperate need of greater Western military aid, Biden insisted that under his rule the United States would not flinch in its support.

"Putin is not going to stop at Ukraine," Biden said alongside Macron after talks at the Elysee Palace on Saturday.

"All of Europe will be threatened, we are not going to let that happen," Biden said.

"The United States is standing strong with Ukraine. We will not, I say it again, walk away," he added.

Biden, 81, is set to face his Republican rival and predecessor Trump later this year in presidential elections that commentators predict will subject US democracy to a severe test.

Trump has also signalled his lack of interest in international organisations including NATO and previously boasted he could solve the Ukraine conflict within 24 hours if elected.