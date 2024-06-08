Colombia's President Gustavo Petro has said the country, which is reported to be Israel's biggest supplier of coal, will suspend exports of the fuel source to Tel Aviv over its assault on Gaza.

Petro, a leftist, cut diplomatic ties with Israel in May and has strongly criticised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In a post on social media platform X, he said on Saturday that coal exports would be halted "until the genocide is stopped," referring to Palestinian deaths in the conflict.

He also said that Bogota would stop purchasing weapons made by Israel, one of the main suppliers of the South American country's security forces.

The measure will take effect in five days, according to a Colombian government decree, which said coal is used by Israel as an energy source to make weapons and other military goods.

"Colombia believes that the military operations against the Palestinian people represent a transgression of a peremptory norm of international law," the document said.