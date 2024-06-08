Thousands of protesters held a "red line" rally near the White House, voicing anger at what they said is US President Joe Biden's tolerance of Israel's bloody aggression on besieged Gaza.

Chanting "From DC to Palestine, we are the red line," the demonstrators held a long banner on Saturday scribbled with the names of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces, as the war enters its ninth month.

Biden has faced criticism for playing a balancing act on key ally Israel's actions in the conflict.

The White House said in May that a deadly Israeli strike on Rafah did not cross a "red line" that Biden had seemingly set two months earlier when asked about a potential invasion of the southern Gazan city.

"I no longer believe any of the words that Joe Biden says," said protester 25-year-old Zaid Mahdawi from Virginia, whose parents are Palestinian.

"This 'red line' in his rhetoric is rubbish... it shows his hypocrisy and his cowardice," Mahdawi told AFP.