The Caledonian Union, a pro-independence party in New Caledonia, one of five French island territories across the Indo-Pacific, refuses to meet the dialogue mission set up by French President Emmanuel Macron.

France caused chaos and turmoil in New Caledonia in front of the eyes of the world, said the Caledonian Union.

A statement noted that despite the lifting of a state of emergency in New Caledonia, French police and soldiers continued to exert pressure on the island.

It added that 500 people have been detained since May 13 in incidents on the island against the constitutional reform initiative that would undermine the power of locals caused by the French government.

Many New Caledonians have been transferred to prisons in France under miserable conditions, said the statement.

Protests over voting rights