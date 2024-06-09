Ukrainian forces have hit a latest-generation Russian Sukhoi Su-57 fighter jet at an air base inside Russia for the first time, Kiev's GUR defence intelligence agency said, showing satellite pictures which it said confirmed the strike.

In a Telegram post on Sunday, the GUR did not specify how the Su-57 was hit or by which unit of the Ukrainian military.

A popular Russian pro-war military blogger who calls himself Fighterbomber and focuses on aviation said the report of the strike on the Su-57 was correct and that it had been hit by a drone.

The GUR said the aircraft was parked at the Akhtubinsk airfield, which it said was 589 km from the front lines in Ukraine between Ukrainian and Russian invasion forces.

"The pictures show that on June 7, the Su-57 was standing intact, and on (June 8th), there were craters from the explosion and characteristic spots of fire caused by fire damage near it," the GUR said, with the images posted alongside the message.

Ukraine has been fighting a full-scale Russian invasion since February 2022. Both sides conduct regular strikes hundreds of kilometres into enemy territory with missiles and drones.