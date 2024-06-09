TÜRKİYE
Turkish top diplomat holds a meeting with Hamas leader in Qatar
The meeting follows Israel's deadly attack on the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, which resulted in the deaths of 274 people and injuries to approximately 700 others.
The meeting between Fidan and Haniya occurs in the aftermath of Israel's brutal attack on Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza
June 9, 2024

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has held a meeting in Qatar with the political bureau chief of Palestinian resistance group Hamas, according to the ministry.

The meeting took place in Doha where Fidan traveled to participate in the sixth meeting of foreign ministers of the Türkiye-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) for discussions on high-level strategic dialogue.

"Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan met with Ismail Haniya, Head of Hamas Political Bureau, on the margins of the Sixth Ministerial Meeting of Türkiye-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) High Level Strategic Dialogue, in Doha," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Sunday on X after the meeting in the Gulf nation.

The meeting between Fidan and Haniya occurs in the aftermath of Israel's brutal attack on Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, resulting in the deaths of dozens of Palestinians and leaving hundreds more injured.

The death toll from the Israeli attack on the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza has risen to 274, with around 700 others injured, according to the Palestinian government's health ministry.

Earlier on Sunday, the Turkish foreign ministry condemned Israel for its attack on the Nuseirat refugee camp in Gaza.

"With this latest barbaric attack, Israel has added a new one to the list of war crimes it has committed in Gaza," the ministry said.

The Turkish government called on international institutions, particularly the United Nations Security Council, to take immediate action to halt Israel's actions.

"We call on the institutions responsible for the maintenance of international peace and security, the United Nations Security Council in particular, to exercise their responsibility to put an end to the commission of these crimes by Israel," the statement read.

