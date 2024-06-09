An intense heatwave is devastating Mexico's wildlife, especially in Tabasco, with temperatures over 40 C (104 F) causing widespread casualties, including almost 250 dead howler monkeys.

As of May 31, the Environment Department confirmed 204 howler monkey fatalities, with 157 occurring in Tabasco alone. Subsequently, the tally in Tabasco has surged to 198, indicating the nationwide toll is nearing 250.

Conservationists warn of a dire situation, with the heatwave showing no signs of relenting, according to the report by the Voice of America.

Unprecedented measures, including installing air conditioning in shelters, are underway to save the remaining animals.

Authorities and environmental groups are collaborating on emergency efforts, providing water stations and shaded areas.