Hundreds of monkeys die as heatwave hits Mexico
Mexico's wildlife is battling for survival as a scorching heatwave grips the nation as howler monkeys are the most tragic victims, with nearly 250 confirmed dead.
Mexico's scorching heatwave is pushing wildlife to the brink. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
June 9, 2024

An intense heatwave is devastating Mexico's wildlife, especially in Tabasco, with temperatures over 40 C (104 F) causing widespread casualties, including almost 250 dead howler monkeys.

As of May 31, the Environment Department confirmed 204 howler monkey fatalities, with 157 occurring in Tabasco alone. Subsequently, the tally in Tabasco has surged to 198, indicating the nationwide toll is nearing 250.

Conservationists warn of a dire situation, with the heatwave showing no signs of relenting, according to the report by the Voice of America.

Unprecedented measures, including installing air conditioning in shelters, are underway to save the remaining animals.

Authorities and environmental groups are collaborating on emergency efforts, providing water stations and shaded areas.

Calls for enhanced policies and conservation efforts grow as experts link such extreme events to climate change.

As Mexico's wildlife struggles, urgent action is imperative to survive this heatwave and protect biodiversity against future challenges.

