Gaza hospital in 'perilous and dire condition' after deadly Israeli attack
Hundreds of victims are left lying on the floor of Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital with medics running to provide medical attention amid limited medical resources.
Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital is currently the only functioning medical facility in central Gaza
By Staff Reporter
June 9, 2024

With hundreds of patients awaiting help, Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital is struggling to provide medical attention to the victims of a deadly Israeli attack in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

At least 274 people were killed and nearly 700 others injured in Israeli bombardment of the camp on Saturday, according to local health authorities.

Hundreds of victims are left lying on the floor of the hospital with medics running to provide medical attention amid very limited medical resources.

“The large number of injured people arriving at the hospital exceeds its capacity,” Ismail al Thawabta, director of Gaza’s Government Media Office, told Anadolu on Sunday.

“We urgently appeal to the international community, the UN and international organisations to intervene and support the hospital by providing medical supplies and electrical generators to ensure uninterrupted service delivery,” he said.

On Wednesday, the hospital said that one of its two generators had stopped due to lack of fuel.

Humanitarian catastrophe

This development signals a potential "humanitarian catastrophe" that could endanger the lives of numerous Palestinian patients and premature infants, it warned.

“The situation at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital is dire and highly perilous. We demand an immediate cessation of the genocidal war against civilians,” Thawabta said.

The Palestinian official said that Israeli attacks have rendered 33 out of Gaza’s 35 hospitals completely inoperable, resulting in “a profound humanitarian crisis.”

Al Aqsa Martyrs Hospital and the European Hospital are the only two government-operated medical facilities still functioning in Gaza, according to the media office.

More than 36,800 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, most of them women and children, and over 83,500 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Eight months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

