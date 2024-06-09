US President Joe Biden has said he had reached an agreement with French President Emmanuel Macron on the use of profits from frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine.

Asked if the two men had discussed the issue and whether they had come up with an agreement, Biden replied on Sunday "Yes and yes."

The Group of Seven nations and the European Union are considering how to use profits generated by Russian assets immobilised in the West to provide Ukraine with a large up-front loan now and secure Kiev's financing for 2025.

Around $280.9 billion (260 billion euros) of Russian central bank funds are frozen worldwide, most of it in the EU.

The funds generate 2.5 billion ($2.7 billion) to 3.5 billion euros ($3.78 billion) a year in profit, which the EU says is not contractually owed to Russia and therefore represents a windfall.