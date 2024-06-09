In an era where contemporary sports have become increasingly industrialised and success-driven, a global movement known as Ethnosport is gaining momentum.

The four-day festival, which began on June 6 at Ataturk Airport in Türkiye's capital, Istanbul and is hosted by the World Ethnosport Confederation (WEC), aims to preserve and celebrate traditional sports and games and counter the homogenising trends of modern sports.

“We are happy to organise the sixth Ethnosport Culture Festival, which we look forward to every year,” The World Ethnosport Confederation President Bilal Erdogan told TRT World.

“We see our cultural festivals as an important opportunity to spend time together, meet, have fun and learn. Here, we reach out to our roots and the colourful cultures of the world and establish a special closeness with our traditions,” Erdogan added.

This year’s Türkiye Ethnosport Culture Festival showcased traditional games like oil wrestling and horseback archery, its organisers said. The festival aimed to entertain and educate participants and spectators about the historical and cultural contexts of these sports.

The event, which is free for all, has attracted global attention. This year’s festival features participants from 30 countries, including Kazakhstan, Croatia, Tunisia and Lebanon.

A Global Gathering of Traditional Sports

Visitors could watch and participate in a range of competitions and activities designed for all age groups at the event. Additionally, workshops were conducted to provide hands-on experiences in various traditional arts.

Special events designed for young attendees included traditional games and interactive workshops.