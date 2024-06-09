WORLD
2 MIN READ
Moscow: West will receive symmetric response if it arms Russia’s 'enemies'
Russia’s foreign minister calls statements from Paris that there are no French military instructors in Ukraine ‘a lie’.
Moscow: West will receive symmetric response if it arms Russia’s 'enemies'
Sergey Lavrov said the West will receive equal response if it arms enemies / Photo: AFP / AFP
By Staff Reporter
June 9, 2024

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has reiterated his country’s position that the West will receive an equal response if it arms Moscow’s “enemies".

“This is absolutely, as they say, a symmetrical answer. If you arm our enemy, then we will decide for ourselves how to respond to your hostile actions,” Lavrov said in an interview with the Rossiya-1 TV channel, an excerpt of which was shared on Sunday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a meeting with the heads of leading global news agencies, including Anadolu, on Wednesday that Moscow considered symmetrical action in response to the supply of Western weapons to Ukraine.

RelatedHow is Russia approaching the Gaza war?
RECOMMENDED

Expressing that he has no doubt the West heard and understood Putin’s remarks on the matter, Lavrov also called recent statements by French officials on the absence of French instructors in Ukraine “a lie.”

“Look how our French colleagues vibrated, the Prime Minister of France (Gabriel Attal) suddenly began to say that we (France) have no instructors there. This is not true, and they know it,” Lavrov said.

On Thursday, Attal rejected that his country will send troops to Ukraine during an interview with France 2, further saying that the idea of sending French instructors to train Ukrainian soldiers “is not taboo.”​​​​​​​

SOURCE:AA
Explore
China, India power emissions fall simultaneously for first time in 52 years
At least 6,126 killed in Iran protest crackdown, activists say
Fully electric vehicle sales in EU overtake petrol for first time in December
Iraq approves security committee to oversee transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria
Venezuela bets on $1.4B oil investment surge as reforms open sector to foreign capital
Millions brace for record cold across US as winter storm aftermath lingers
Sudan's army enters Dilling city in South Kordofan after 2-year paramilitary RSF siege
Lula urges Trump to consider Palestine's inclusion in Board of Peace initiative
Trump hikes tariffs on South Korean goods to 25% over stalled trade deal
Syrian army downs YPG terror group drones targeting civilian areas in Aleppo
Pakistan to decide on T20 World Cup boycott as it backs Bangladesh against ICC 'injustice'
White House says Trump aims to protect Americans but attributes deaths linked to ICE to Democrats
Italy summons Israeli envoy after armed illegal settler threatens Italian policemen in West Bank
Turkish FM, Hamas delegation discuss Gaza peace plan, humanitarian situation
'Words aren't matched with action': UN chief warns 'law of the jungle' is replacing rule of law