WORLD
2 MIN READ
Kenya to deploy UN-backed mission to Haiti 'within weeks'
Kenya aims to send 1,000 officers to lead a UN-backed mission to secure the Caribbean nation, stricken by violence, poverty and political instability.
Kenya to deploy UN-backed mission to Haiti 'within weeks'
A small opposition party in Kenya filed a fresh lawsuit to try to block Kenya''s mission is aiming to the Caribbean nation. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
June 9, 2024

Kenyan police will deploy to quell gang violence in Haiti probably within weeks, the East African country's President William Ruto has said, despite court challenges that delayed the mission.

"The people of Haiti are maybe waiting, by the grace of God, that probably by next week or the other week, we shall send our police officers to restore peace," Ruto said in an address during a visit to central Kenya on Sunday.

Kenya is aiming to lead a UN-backed mission to secure the Caribbean nation, stricken by violence, poverty and political instability.

The East African nation is scheduled to send 1,000 officers for the mission alongside personnel from several other countries.

RelatedWhat's happening in Haiti, the world’s first Black republic

Deployment faces objections

RECOMMENDED

A UN Security Council resolution in October last year approved the mission but a Kenyan court in January delayed the deployment.

It said the government did not have the authority to send police officers abroad without a prior agreement.

The government secured that agreement on March 1 and Ruto told the BBC last month that he expected a Kenyan force to go to Haiti within weeks.

But a small opposition party in Kenya filed a fresh lawsuit to try to block it. Kenya's High Court is due to consider that case on June 12.

Rights groups have also accused Kenyan police of using excessive force and carrying out unlawful killings.

RelatedUN alarmed by worsening violence in Haiti, calls for political deal
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
China, India power emissions fall simultaneously for first time in 52 years
At least 6,126 killed in Iran protest crackdown, activists say
Fully electric vehicle sales in EU overtake petrol for first time in December
Iraq approves security committee to oversee transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria
Venezuela bets on $1.4B oil investment surge as reforms open sector to foreign capital
Millions brace for record cold across US as winter storm aftermath lingers
Sudan's army enters Dilling city in South Kordofan after 2-year paramilitary RSF siege
Lula urges Trump to consider Palestine's inclusion in Board of Peace initiative
Trump hikes tariffs on South Korean goods to 25% over stalled trade deal
Syrian army downs YPG terror group drones targeting civilian areas in Aleppo
Pakistan to decide on T20 World Cup boycott as it backs Bangladesh against ICC 'injustice'
White House says Trump aims to protect Americans but attributes deaths linked to ICE to Democrats
Italy summons Israeli envoy after armed illegal settler threatens Italian policemen in West Bank
Turkish FM, Hamas delegation discuss Gaza peace plan, humanitarian situation
'Words aren't matched with action': UN chief warns 'law of the jungle' is replacing rule of law