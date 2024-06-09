Kenyan police will deploy to quell gang violence in Haiti probably within weeks, the East African country's President William Ruto has said, despite court challenges that delayed the mission.

"The people of Haiti are maybe waiting, by the grace of God, that probably by next week or the other week, we shall send our police officers to restore peace," Ruto said in an address during a visit to central Kenya on Sunday.

Kenya is aiming to lead a UN-backed mission to secure the Caribbean nation, stricken by violence, poverty and political instability.

The East African nation is scheduled to send 1,000 officers for the mission alongside personnel from several other countries.

Related What's happening in Haiti, the world’s first Black republic

Deployment faces objections