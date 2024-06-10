Monday, 10 June, 2024

1943 GMT — The United Nations Security Council has adopted a US-drafted resolution backing a proposal outlined by President Joe Biden for a ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian resistance group Hamas in Gaza.

Russia abstained from the vote, while the remaining 14 council members voted in favour. The US had finalised its text on Sunday after six days of negotiations among the council.

Biden laid out a three-phase ceasefire plan on May 31 that he described as an Israeli initiative.

Some Security Council members questioned whether Israel had accepted the plan to end the fighting in Gaza.

The resolution welcomes the new ceasefire proposal, "which Israel accepted, calls upon Hamas to also accept it, and urges both parties to fully implement its terms without delay and without condition."

"We're waiting on Hamas to agree to the ceasefire deal it claims to want," US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the council before the vote. "With every passing day, needless suffering continues."

More updates 👇

1809 GMT — Blinken stresses post-war Gaza plan in meeting with Netanyahu

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasised the importance of a post-conflict plan in Gaza in a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the State Department has said.

Blinken also stressed the importance of preventing the conflict from spreading, it said.

"He reiterated that the (ceasefire) proposal on the table would unlock the possibility of calm along Israel’s northern border and further integration with countries in the region," State Department added.

1752 GMT — US considers unilateral Hamas hostage deal, local media

US officials have considered negotiating a unilateral deal with Palestinian resistance group Hamas to release five American hostages held in Gaza if ceasefire talks involving Israel fail, NBC News has reported.

It was not clear what the United States might offer Hamas in exchange, according to the report, which cited two current and two former US officials.

The United States says Hamas is holding five Americans who were taken hostage in the group's deadly Oct. 7 incursion inside Israel, which prompted Israel's massive retaliation.

Officials are hoping to recover the bodies of three other Americans who were killed that day, NBC reported.

1751 GMT — Houthis say aid workers held over 'US-Israeli spy network'

Yemen's Houthis have said they had arrested a "spy network" operating under the cover of humanitarian organisations, after aid workers including 11 UN staff were held last week.

The Iran-backed group claimed the network was linked to the CIA and had been carrying out "espionage" activities in Yemen for years, initially through the United States embassy before it suspended operations in Sanaa in 2015.

"An American-Israeli spy network was arrested," the Iran-backed group's security wing announced in a statement, saying those held worked under "the cover of international organisations and UN agencies".

1748 GMT — UN chief condemns Israel's Gaza refugee camp killings to save hostages

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has conveyed "extreme sorrow" and condemnation over the deaths of Palestinian civilians following Israel's deadly attack on the Nuseirat refugee camp to free four hostages.

"Secretary-General expresses his extreme sorrow and his condemnation of the deaths of hundreds of Pales tinian civilians and injuries to hundreds more that happened in the context of the operation," UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters during a news conference.

Citing information obtained from the UN's Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) on the ground, Dujarric said hospitals in the region were overflowing after Israel's operation.

1705 GMT — Egypt welcomes Moscow's Arab-Russian meeting over Gaza proposal

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry has welcomed a proposal by Moscow to hold an Arab-Russian meeting to discuss the situation in Gaza amid Israel’s devastating onslaught on the Palestinian enclave.

Shoukry held talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of a meeting of the BRICS group of major emerging economies in the Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod.

The two diplomats discussed Israel’s ongoing war on Gaza and ways to settle the conflict there, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

1634 GMT — UAE calls for 'immediate, lasting' ceasefire in Gaza

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has called for an immediate and lasting ceasefire in Gaza amid a deadly Israeli offensive on the Palestinian enclave.

Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed made the call during his speech before a meeting of the BRICS group of major emerging economies in the Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod, according to a statement by the Gulf country's Foreign Ministry.

The UAE officially joined the economic bloc last August.

Bin Zayed also called for a "rapid and unobstructed delivery of humanitarian aid to those in need, as well as the release of all hostages and detainees."

1434 GMT — Top US diplomat arrives in Israel for Gaza ceasefire talks

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has arrived in Israel to push for a much-awaited Gaza ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas.

Blinken, who is on his eighth regional tour since the Gaza war broke out in October, landed in Tel Aviv and immediately headed to Jerusalem to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, an AFP journalist travelling with him said.

1443 GMT — Palestinian groups insist on their truce proposal conditions

The Hamas and Islamic Jihad resistance groups have said that they were sticking to their conditions for accepting any proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza.

These include an end to the war with Israel and a full Israeli withdrawal.

1442 GMT — Israel kills teenager in occupied West Bank: health officials

Palestinian health officials say Israeli forces killed a 15-year-old Palestinian in an overnight raid on Al Fara’a refugee camp in the occupied West Bank.

The military has said that its soldiers had begun a raid targeting "militants", killing one and wounding two others with live fire.

The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the boy killed as 15-year-old Mahmoud Nabrisi and said five others were wounded in the built-up camp, which dates back to the 1948 Arab-Israeli war.

1432 GMT — UN Security Council to vote on plan for Israel-Hamas ceasefire

The United Nations Security Council will vote later on Monday on a US-drafted resolution backing a proposal — outlined by President Joe Biden — for a ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian resistance group Hamas in Gaza.

The US finalised its text on Sunday after six days of negotiations among the 15-member council. It was not immediately clear whether veto-powers Russia and China would allow the adoption of the draft.

A resolution needs at least nine votes in favour and no vetoes by the US, France, Britain, China or Russia to pass.

1412 GMT — Israeli drone shot down over Lebanon, Israeli military says

An Israeli drone was shot down over Lebanon by a surface-to-air missile, Israel's military has said.

"A surface-to-air missile was launched toward an Israeli Air Force UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) that was operating in Lebanese airspace. As a result, the UAV was damaged and fell in Lebanese territory," the military said.

1354 GMT — Hamas claims to kill Israeli soldiers in Rafah booby trap explosion

Palestinian resistance group Hamas has claimed to have killed Israeli soldiers in a booby-trapped building explosion in Rafah in southern Gaza.

The group’s armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, said its forces blew up a building where Israeli soldiers had barricaded in the Shaboura refugee camp in Rafah.

Several Israeli soldiers were killed and injured in the blast, it added in a statement on its Telegram channel.

1343 GMT — Blinken's Gaza comments 'biased to Israel': Hamas

Senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri has told Reuters that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's Gaza ceasefire comments were "biased to Israel" and that his stance is a real obstacle to reaching an agreement.

"Blinken's speech during his visit to Egypt is an example of bias to Israel and it offers an American cover to the holocaust conducted by the occupation in Gaza," he said.

1255 GMT — Blinken urges regional leaders to press Hamas on Gaza ceasefire

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said, as he began a trip to the Middle East, that he was urging leaders in the region to press Hamas to say yes to a ceasefire proposal to halt fighting in Gaza.

Blinken said Hamas was the only outlier in not accepting the proposal for a three-phase deal involving the release of hostages and talks toward an end to the fighting, to which he said Israel had agreed.

1145 GMT — UN food body pauses deliveries to Gaza via US-built temporary pier

The executive director of the World Food Program has said the program has "paused" its delivery of humanitarian aid via Gaza from the US-built floating pier off Gaza because of concerns for the safety of staff following Saturday's incidents.

"We're paused because I'm concerned about the safety of our people after the incidents yesterday (Saturday)," Cindy McCain said Sunday night during an interview with CBS News.

Noting that two of their warehouses were "rocketed" on Saturday, she noted: "So we've stepped back just for the moment to make sure that we're on safe terms and on safe ground before we restart. But the rest of the country is operational."