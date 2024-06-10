The Australian government is playing a blame game after denying visa to the head of Palestinian Football Association.

The visitors are set to play hosts Tuesday in Perth, SBS News reported on Monday.

“These decisions are made at arm's length by the bodies, by the Immigration Department,” Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said, referring to denial of visa to Jibril Rajoub.

Palestinian squad reached Perth on Saturday, but without Jibril​​​​​​​ Rajoub, who is also a politician and chairs Palestine Olympic Committee.

Authorities at the Football Australia said: “The decision was a matter for the government and the organisation provides visa support to all visiting football delegations."

The country’s Interior Affairs Department said: “All non-citizens applying for visas are considered on an individual basis against migration legislation.”

The decision comes against the backdrop of widespread demonstrations against Israel’s war on Gaza.