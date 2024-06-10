WORLD
Australia plays blame game after denying visa to Palestinian football head
Visa denial to the head of the Palestinian Football Association sparks controversy ahead of the scheduled match in Perth amid widespread protests against Israel's atrocities in Gaza.
Palestinian squad reached Perth on Saturday, but without Jibril​​​​​​​ Rajoub, who is also a politician and chairs Palestine Olympic Committee. / Photo: AP / AP
By Esra YAGMUR
June 10, 2024

The Australian government is playing a blame game after denying visa to the head of Palestinian Football Association.

The visitors are set to play hosts Tuesday in Perth, SBS News reported on Monday.

“These decisions are made at arm's length by the bodies, by the Immigration Department,” Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said, referring to denial of visa to Jibril Rajoub.

Palestinian squad reached Perth on Saturday, but without Jibril​​​​​​​ Rajoub, who is also a politician and chairs Palestine Olympic Committee.

Authorities at the Football Australia said: “The decision was a matter for the government and the organisation provides visa support to all visiting football delegations."

The country’s Interior Affairs Department said: “All non-citizens applying for visas are considered on an individual basis against migration legislation.”

The decision comes against the backdrop of widespread demonstrations against Israel’s war on Gaza.

Visa denial sparks backlash

Earlier in March, the Australian government had cancelled visas to fleeing Palestinians from Gaza.

Police on Sunday used pepper gas to break pro-Palestine demonstrations in Melbourne city.

People in the country have held demonstrations against Australia’s support and arms supplies to Tel Aviv as well as Israel’s war on Gaza.

At least two students were expelled from Australian National University and 10 others were disciplined over pro-Palestinian protests and statements on campus.

The Albanese government has faced intense criticism for its stand on Palestine, with calls on Canberra to end arms supplies to Israel.

