The Turkish Competition Authority has announced that it had imposed a fine of $14.8 million on Google for failing to fulfill its obligations on hotel search.

Temporary fines on Google in local search services investigation have been suspended as of May 21, the Turkish Competition Authority noted on Monday.

"Google was fined a total of 482 million liras ($14.8 million) for the period it did not implem ent the precautionary measures suggested for hotel search," it said.