WORLD
3 MIN READ
'Sold everything': Gaza couple's Hajj hopes ruined by Israeli blockade
Israel's war in Gaza and the Rafah border closure have destroyed Mahmoud and Fatima Jarghoun's dream of performing the Hajj pilgrimage after 18 years of waiting.
'Sold everything': Gaza couple's Hajj hopes ruined by Israeli blockade
Mahmoud and Fatima Jarghoun sold jewellery for Muslim pilgrimage but are stuck in Israel besieged Gaza. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
June 10, 2024

Palestinian couple Mahmoud and Fatima Jarghoun sold their jewellery so they could perform the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca — a journey they have been yearning to make for years.

But with no way out of Gaza, their dream has been dashed.

"We are living inside a prison. Without the Rafah border, there is no way in and no way out," said Mahmoud Jarghoun, 67, referring to the crossing to Egypt that has been shut since Israel seized it in May during its Gaza war.

Jarghoun said the deep disappointment of being unable to make the pilgrimage had compounded the pain inflicted by the war, speaking at his shattered home in Khan Younis, where the floor was strewn with rubble and masonry.

"Unfortunately, we lost our house," he said, estimating repair costs at some $20,000. "Then came the closure of the border and we can't go to Hajj, we can’t go to it. It was two blows at once," he said.

"The pain of the war, the pain of the destruction, the pain of the siege and the pain of not being able to go to Hajj.”

The Hajj is one of the five basic obligations of a Muslim and every believer who has the means should perform the pilgrimage at least once in his or her lifetime.

It begins on Friday.

Related'Worms in them': Food for Gaza rots as Egypt's Rafah crossing remains shut
RECOMMENDED

'Our dreams are gone'

Palestinians typically wait years for their turn after registering their names with the Palestinian authorities.

Jarghoun said they had been waiting almost 18 years.

He said they had "sold everything in our possession, so that we can perform this duty. We are at the end of our lifetime. Unfortunately, the border was closed, closing with it all our hopes to perform this duty".

Fatima Jarghoun, 65, said the couple had been very happy when their names were approved for the Hajj.

But "at the end, all our dreams were gone. We were very, very upset", she said.

Israel has besieged and laid waste to much of Gaza since launching an inhumane offensive after the October 7 Hamas-led attack that killed some 1,200 people in Israel, according to Israeli tallies.

Israel's offensive has killed more than 37,000 people in Gaza, mostly women and children according to the Palestinian enclave's health ministry.

RelatedSkin disease outbreak erupts among Israeli troops near Gaza border — report
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
China, India power emissions fall simultaneously for first time in 52 years
At least 6,126 killed in Iran protest crackdown, activists say
Fully electric vehicle sales in EU overtake petrol for first time in December
Iraq approves security committee to oversee transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria
Venezuela bets on $1.4B oil investment surge as reforms open sector to foreign capital
Millions brace for record cold across US as winter storm aftermath lingers
Sudan's army enters Dilling city in South Kordofan after 2-year paramilitary RSF siege
Lula urges Trump to consider Palestine's inclusion in Board of Peace initiative
Trump hikes tariffs on South Korean goods to 25% over stalled trade deal
Syrian army downs YPG terror group drones targeting civilian areas in Aleppo
Pakistan to decide on T20 World Cup boycott as it backs Bangladesh against ICC 'injustice'
White House says Trump aims to protect Americans but attributes deaths linked to ICE to Democrats
Italy summons Israeli envoy after armed illegal settler threatens Italian policemen in West Bank
Turkish FM, Hamas delegation discuss Gaza peace plan, humanitarian situation
'Words aren't matched with action': UN chief warns 'law of the jungle' is replacing rule of law