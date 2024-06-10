Palestinian couple Mahmoud and Fatima Jarghoun sold their jewellery so they could perform the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca — a journey they have been yearning to make for years.

But with no way out of Gaza, their dream has been dashed.

"We are living inside a prison. Without the Rafah border, there is no way in and no way out," said Mahmoud Jarghoun, 67, referring to the crossing to Egypt that has been shut since Israel seized it in May during its Gaza war.

Jarghoun said the deep disappointment of being unable to make the pilgrimage had compounded the pain inflicted by the war, speaking at his shattered home in Khan Younis, where the floor was strewn with rubble and masonry.

"Unfortunately, we lost our house," he said, estimating repair costs at some $20,000. "Then came the closure of the border and we can't go to Hajj, we can’t go to it. It was two blows at once," he said.

"The pain of the war, the pain of the destruction, the pain of the siege and the pain of not being able to go to Hajj.”

The Hajj is one of the five basic obligations of a Muslim and every believer who has the means should perform the pilgrimage at least once in his or her lifetime.

It begins on Friday.