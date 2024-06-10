TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkish President Erdogan meets Azerbaijani counterpart Aliyev in Ankara
Addressing the situation in Palestine, Erdogan condemned Israel's actions, labelling them as "genocidal practices that jeopardise not only regional but global security," says Turkish Communications Directorate.
Turkish President Erdogan meets Azerbaijani counterpart Aliyev in Ankara
Erdogan expressed Türkiye's keen interest in the withdrawal process of the Russian Peacekeeping Force in Karabakh, commending Azerbaijan's efforts in rebuilding and revitalising areas liberated from Armenian occupation. / Photo: AA / Others
Yusuf KamadanYusuf Kamadan
June 10, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev to discuss bilateral relations, regional conflicts, and global issues, Republic of Türkiye Directorate of Communications has said.

Erdogan and Aliyev hold discussions at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, covering a wide range of topics including "Israel's massacres in Palestine's Gaza, the reconstruction activities in Azerbaijani territories liberated from occupation, and various regional and global concerns," Communications Directorate said in a statement on Monday.

Erdogan expressed Türkiye's keen interest in the withdrawal process of the Russian Peacekeeping Force in Karabakh, commending Azerbaijan's efforts in rebuilding and revitalising areas liberated from Armenian occupation.

Addressing the situation in Palestine, Erdogan condemned Israel's actions, labelling them as "genocidal practices that jeopardise not only regional but global security," the statement added.

RECOMMENDED

"Erdogan reiterated that a permanent solution lies in establishing a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, urging the international community to apply pressure on Israel to halt its aggressive policies."

Erdogan also lauded Azerbaijan's decision to establish an Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group with the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) in its National Assembly. He noted "the significance of inviting TRNC President Ersin Tatar to the upcoming Summit of the Organisation of Turkic States in Shusha, viewing it as a boost to the Cyprus cause," said the statement.

Additionally, Erdogan expressed gratitude for Aliyev's invitation to the Climate Summit in Azerbaijan, assuring full support from Türkiye in the preparation process. He highlighted the importance of events related to the Zero Waste Project, spearheaded by the Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan, which will be a part of the summit.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
China, India power emissions fall simultaneously for first time in 52 years
At least 6,126 killed in Iran protest crackdown, activists say
Fully electric vehicle sales in EU overtake petrol for first time in December
Iraq approves security committee to oversee transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria
Venezuela bets on $1.4B oil investment surge as reforms open sector to foreign capital
Millions brace for record cold across US as winter storm aftermath lingers
Sudan's army enters Dilling city in South Kordofan after 2-year paramilitary RSF siege
Lula urges Trump to consider Palestine's inclusion in Board of Peace initiative
Trump hikes tariffs on South Korean goods to 25% over stalled trade deal
Syrian army downs YPG terror group drones targeting civilian areas in Aleppo
Pakistan to decide on T20 World Cup boycott as it backs Bangladesh against ICC 'injustice'
White House says Trump aims to protect Americans but attributes deaths linked to ICE to Democrats
Italy summons Israeli envoy after armed illegal settler threatens Italian policemen in West Bank
Turkish FM, Hamas delegation discuss Gaza peace plan, humanitarian situation
'Words aren't matched with action': UN chief warns 'law of the jungle' is replacing rule of law