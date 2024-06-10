Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev to discuss bilateral relations, regional conflicts, and global issues, Republic of Türkiye Directorate of Communications has said.

Erdogan and Aliyev hold discussions at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, covering a wide range of topics including "Israel's massacres in Palestine's Gaza, the reconstruction activities in Azerbaijani territories liberated from occupation, and various regional and global concerns," Communications Directorate said in a statement on Monday.

Erdogan expressed Türkiye's keen interest in the withdrawal process of the Russian Peacekeeping Force in Karabakh, commending Azerbaijan's efforts in rebuilding and revitalising areas liberated from Armenian occupation.

Addressing the situation in Palestine, Erdogan condemned Israel's actions, labelling them as "genocidal practices that jeopardise not only regional but global security," the statement added.