As India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the oath to begin a historic third term in office yesterday, he pledged to address the nation's rising income inequality and improve quality of life for average Indians.

Much of Modi's National Democratic Alliance (NDA) coalition, which won the recent elections, espouse right-wing, pro-Hindutva and pro-capitalist causes. But his BJP party suffered the most electoral setbacks in the process.

While the NDA coalition has a majority in the Lok Sabha with 293 seats, the BJP only secured 240, falling short of a sole majority. On the other hand, the opposition INDIA alliance led by the Congress Party made major inroads with 232 seats. This is in sharp contrast to the results of the 2019 election, when the BJP bagged 303 out of 353 seats won by the NDA in the 543-seat parliament.

The results hold significant implications for neighbouring South Asian states given India's economic clout, military dominance and influence in regional affairs.

One such country is Pakistan, which has a historical, geopolitical and ideological rivalry with India with bilateral relations characterised by hostility, suspicion and prolonged tensions.

So how will Modi's third term impact Pakistan?

Initial Pakistani optimism

Pakistan has consistently viewed Modi and his BJP's policies towards Islamabad as unacceptable and a roadblock to peace between the two nuclear-armed states.

Over the weekend, Islamabad once again urged for peaceful coexistence with its neighbour. But there have been years of issues.

Modi's firebrand Hindutva brand of politics, the BJP's revocation of Article 370 of the Indian constitution which granted the disputed region of Jammu and Kashmir special status in 2019, human rights violations in the Indian-administered J and K territory and the targeting of Indian Muslims by Hindu vigilantes under Modi's watch has constantly irked Islamabad.

Similarly, Modi's response to the Pulwama attack of 2019, where he launched airstrikes on Pakistani territory over militants targeting Indian military personnel on the Jammu Srinagar National Highway, is considered by Pakistan as incontrovertible evidence of the BJP being an aggressive, majoritarian and expansionist party which will strike Pakistan over unfounded allegations of Islamabad sponsoring terrorism.

Adding to that is the Modi government's attempt to diplomatically isolate Pakistan at forums such as the United Nations throughout its tenure.

These factors explain why Modi's losses in the recent elections were met with positive coverage in Pakistan. Islamabad equated Modi's truncated mandate with Indian defeating hate, with his party left at the mercy of Muslim-friendly allies.

The truncation is in part the result of the BJP failing to appeal to Muslim and rural voters in states such as Uttar Pradesh, which is home to the contentious Ram Temple built by the BJP and castigated by Pakistan as an insult to Muslim sentiments.

A partnership between the socialist Samajwadi Party and the Congress in UP amid youth discontent over the BJP's failed promises and increased economic marginalisation among Dalits also benefited Modi's opposition.