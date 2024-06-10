WORLD
2 MIN READ
Military plane carrying Malawi's VP Chilima, nine others goes missing
The plane carrying 51-year-old Vice President Saulos Chilima left the capital, Lilongwe, but failed to make its scheduled landing at Mzuzu International Airport about 370 kilometres (230 miles) to the north around 45 minutes later.
Malawi president cancels trip to lead search for missing VP's aircraft / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
Ali Topchi
June 10, 2024

A military aircraft carrying Malawi's vice president Saulos Chilima has been reported missing after it failed to make a landing, the government has said.

"All efforts by aviation authorities to make contact with the aircraft since it went off the radar have failed thus far," the government said in a statement on Monday.

The plane, which took off just after 9:00 am local time (0700 GMT), was carrying 51-year-old Chilima and nine others.

President Lazarus Chakwera has ordered regional and national forces to conduct an "immediate search and rescue operation to locate the whereabouts of the aircraft", the statement said.

Chakwera, who was due to travel to the Bahamas for a working visit, has since cancelled his trip.

In 2022, Chilima was stripped of his powers when he was arrested and charged with graft over a bribery scandal involving a British-Malawian businessman.

Last month, a Malawian court dropped the charges after Chilima attended several court appearances.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
