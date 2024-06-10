Türkiye and the EU need each other, the EU Commission's lead spokesperson for foreign affairs and security policy has said.

Meeting with a group of Turkish journalists in Brussels on Monday, Peter Stano stressed that the bloc is well aware of the Türkiye's importance.

"We need each other because we are stronger together," Stano said.

However, he claimed that the union's approach is shaped by principles and values and that there can be no progress if there is no consensus between the parties.

On how accession negotiations with Türkiye have been effectively frozen for years, Stano called this a “sad state of affairs because Türkiye is important for region and the union."

Asked why Türkiye is being treated merely like a neighbouring country rather than a candidate for full membership, he said, "I see nothing wrong in approaching Türkiye as a neighbour country,” calling being a neighbour to Türkiye a “privilege."