The Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) has said that Israeli troops used an aid truck to infiltrate central Gaza's Nuseirat camp where they massacred some 274 Palestinians and wounded nearly 700 others before taking back four Israeli hostages.

The Red Cross's local Palestinian branch in a statement on Monday warned of the danger of the occupation forces' use of such a vehicle to infiltrate the camp.

"The occupation forces deceived people by disguising themselves under the cover of aid that civilians desperately need amid their suffering from severe food insecurity," the statement said.

"This endangers the safety of relief teams."

Such a precedent raises the possibility of humanitarian aid workers being perceived with suspicion in the future, Nebal Farsakh, a spokeswoman for PRCS, told the AFP news agency.

Related 'They turned Nuseirat to blackness' - Palestinians reel after massacre

'Overwhelmed hospitals'

Asked about the Red Crescent's statement, the Israeli army referred AFP to a June 8 tweet in which spokesman Avichay Adraee dismissed the allegations that forces entered Nuseirat in aid trucks as "lies".

Israeli military carried out a massacre on Saturday before managing to bring back four hostages held in Gaza since October 7.

Almog Meir Jan, 22, Noa Argamani, 26, Andrey Kozlov, 27, and Shlomi Ziv, 41, were taken hostage from the Nova festival on October 7.

The UN's Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, OCHA, said in a statement on Monday that the flow of casualties from the Israeli operation "has greatly overwhelmed the limited capacities of hospitals" in the area.