Jurors in Hunter Biden's gun trial have begun deliberating whether the US president's son is guilty of federal firearms charges over a revolver he bought in 2018 when prosecutors say he was addicted to crack cocaine.

"No one is above the law," prosecutor Leo Wise told jurors on Monday in his closing argument as first lady Jill Biden watched from the front row of the Wilmington, Delaware, courtroom.

Jurors deliberated for less than an hour before leaving the courthouse for the day. Deliberations were to resume on Tuesday morning.

Hunter Biden is charged with three felonies in the case that has laid bare some of the darkest moments of his drug-fueled past.

Prosecutors have used testimony from former romantic partners, personal text messages and photos of Hunter Biden with drug paraphernalia or partially clothed to make the case that he broke the law.

President Joe Biden's son has publicly detailed his struggle with a crack cocaine addiction before getting sober more than five years ago.

But the defence sought to show that that he did not consider himself an "addict" when he bought the gun and checked "no" on the form that asked whether he was "an unlawful user" of drugs or addicted to them.

'Overwhelming' evidence against Hunter

The case has pitted Hunter Biden against his father's Justice Department in the midst of the Democratic president's reelection campaign. The charges were brought by special counsel David Weiss.

Before the case went to the jury, the prosecutor urged jurors to focus on the "overwhelming" evidence against Hunter Biden and pay no mind to members of the president's family sitting in the courtroom.

"All of this is not evidence," Wise said, extending his hand and directing the jury to look at the gallery. "People sitting in the gallery are not evidence."

Jill Biden and other family members left the courthouse shortly after deliberations began.

The first lady sat through most of the trial, missing only one day last week to attend D-Day anniversary events with the president in France. At one point on Monday, Hunter Biden leaned over a railing to whisper in his mother’s ear.

Defence attorney Abbe Lowell told jurors in his closing argument that prosecutors had failed to prove their case. Lowell said the his client may have a famous last name, but he is still presumed innocent until proven guilty like any other defendant.

Hunter Biden's lawyers have suggested he was trying to turn his life around at the time of the gun purchase, having completed a detoxification and rehabilitation programme at the end of August 2018.