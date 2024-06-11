Israeli far-right's euphoria over the rescue of four hostages and massacre of hundreds of Palestinians in Gaza stands in stark contrast with the anger of Tami Metzger, whose captive husband in besieged Gaza was announced dead days ago.

"If the [Netanyahu] government had stopped the war", her husband Yoram would still be alive, 79-year-old Metzger, who was also held captive by Hamas, told the AFP news agency.

"I'm angry... they are heartless."

The Israeli military announced on June 3 that four Israeli captives held in the Palestinian enclave had died, including Yoram Metzger, 80.

Days later, on Saturday, the army said it had freed four other captives, still alive, during a daytime bloodbath in central Gaza's Nuseirat camp where Israeli army — disguised as aid workers — killed 274 Palestinians, wounded some 700 and lost a soldier as well.

Though Metzger shared the country's joy at their rescue, she was equally expressive about her resentment towards hawkish Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who "ran quickly to congratulate them."

"But when we were released... none of the ministers came", and nobody spoke to her, she said, referring to her own release from Gaza during a truce in late November.

On Saturday evening, Netanyahu visited the former captives in a hospital near Tel Aviv and made statements to hail their return and congratulate Israeli occupation forces.

'Tomorrow, tomorrow'

That same evening, Metzger's daughter-in-law Ayala, a leading figure in the anti-government movement, protested in Tel Aviv like every other week to call for a deal to free the remaining captives and "take down the government".

Metzger recalled with a smile her husband's attempts to lighten the mood with jokes.

However, as to her other feelings during that time, Metzger stayed reserved.

She recounted frustration, though, at the uncertainty around her release as others were freed.

"Every morning, they were telling us: 'Tomorrow it will be you, tomorrow, tomorrow,'" she said.

"The days passed, and this tomorrow never came."

Then suddenly, it did.