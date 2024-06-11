Israel's parliament has moved ahead with a contentious law on conscripting ultra-Orthodox religious students into the military amid angry scenes in the Knesset as families of some of the Gaza hostages demanded more action to get them home.

Coming on Monday— a day after centrist former general Benny Gantz quit the government in a dispute over the strategic aims of the Gaza war, the vote and confrontations underscored the volatile mix of forces buffeting hawkish Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, now increasingly dependent on his extremist allies.

The conscription bill, which must still pass further readings and committee hearings after the late night vote, would see a gradual entry into the military of some ultra-Orthdox Jews, who have traditionally resisted serving in the armed forces.

It comes as a truce resolution was overwhelmingly approved at the UNSC, but Israeli lawmakers push for controversial conscription law raises doubts about Israel's intentions on ending the war in Gaza.

Although originally put forward by Gantz in 2022 under the previous government, he now opposes the measure, which he says is inadequate for new personnel demands facing the military.

Restrictions on conscripting ultra-Orthodox

Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, the last of a group of former generals left following the departure of Gantz and his ally, former army chief Gadi Eisenkot, broke ranks and voted against the bill.

By contrast, the religious parties in the coalition, which have strongly opposed a general expansion of conscription, gave their support, with a view to inserting changes in the review stage.