World leaders have welcomed the UN Security Council's [UNSC] adoption of the US draft resolution calling for a ceasefire in besieged Gaza, which was approved in a 14 to 15 vote, but despite the overwhelming approval, Russia was the only member that abstained in the vote.

Russia's UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said on Monday that Moscow abstained because details of the three-phase plan haven't been disclosed and "we have a whole host of questions."

"Hamas is called upon to accept this so-called deal, but still, there is no clear clarity regarding official agreement from Israel," Nebenzia said.

The US says Israel has accepted the three-phase plan announced by US President Joe Biden, and Hamas welcomed it in a statement shortly after the council's vote but also sought guarantees from US and that mediators obtain public pledge from Israel for ceasefire in Gaza.

The resolution urges both Israel and Hamas “to fully implement its terms without delay and without condition."

"Given the many statements from Israel on the extension of the war until Hamas is completely defeated ... what specifically has Israel agreed to?" Nebenzia said, doubting that Israel would end its carnage in the blockaded enclave.

Algeria's UN Ambassador Amar Bendjama, the Arab representative on the council, said that while the text isn't perfect, "it offers a glimmer of hope to the Palestinians, as the alternative is [the] continuing killing and suffering of the Palestinian people."

"We voted for this text to give diplomacy a chance to reach an agreement that will end the aggression against the Palestinian people that has lasted far too long," Bendjama added.

Related Gaza hospital in 'perilous and dire condition' after deadly Israeli attack

Israel's messages foster ambiguity