A new agreement between Moscow and Tehran on comprehensive cooperation has been temporarily suspended due to problems that Iranian partners are facing, Russia's RIA state news agency reported citing a Russian foreign ministry official.

"This is a strategic decision of the leadership of the two countries," RIA quoted Zamir Kabulov, the foreign ministry official, as saying on Tuesday. The process ... has stopped due to problems that our Iranian partners have."

There was no immediate comment from the Iranian side.

Russia and Iran have developed close ties in recent years, pushing against what they see as pernicious US foreign policy in an effort to establish what they say would be a fairer multipolar world order.