On May 11, Wasim Salem stumbled upon a leaked photograph of his missing brother Ibrahim, which was featured in an investigative media report on Palestinian detainees from Gaza held by Israel.

The image showed Ibrahim, from whom the family had not heard in five months, standing blindfolded with his hands tied above his head, wearing a grey tracksuit, in front of a barbed wire fence.

The image and the report raised fears of Israel running a detention centre similar to the notorious prison operated by US forces at Abu Ghraib near Iraq’s capital, Baghdad, where prisoners were subjected to severe abuse, torture, and even execution by US military personnel.

When Wasem showed the photograph to Ibrahim’s family, they immediately recognised him.

Ibrahim’s daughter and wife's reactions were of stunned disbelief: "This is my father!” “This is my husband!"

Although the confirmation was deeply distressing, it gave the family the first sign of Ibrahim’s whereabouts since his disappearance. However, they still lack any information about his health or the charges against him.

Ibrahim, a 34-year-old father of three from Jabalia in North Gaza, had gone missing following a raid by Israeli forces at the Kamal Adwan Hospital.

On December 9, during an intense bombing campaign, Ibrahim’s family home was destroyed, killing most of his relatives and seriously injuring his three children.

When he rushed to the Kamal Adwan Hospital to be with his injured children, Israeli forces detained him along with the hospital's doctors and other civilians and besieged the hospital.

“We all know he is a hairdresser, so why was he detained by Israel, and why does no one have any information about his situation?” Wasim tells TRT World.

Torture beyond comprehension

In the investigative report, the US-based media outlet wrote that the photo was taken by one of the Israeli whistleblowers working at the notorious Sde Teiman desert camp run by the Israeli military.

Originally a military base, Sde Teiman was converted into a concentration camp-like detention centre during Israel’s invasion of Gaza.

Located around 30 kilometres from the Gaza frontier, in the Negev desert, it now holds most Palestinian detainees taken by Israeli forces, where they are subjected to physical and psychological torture, in some cases, to the point of death.

The whistleblower’s accounts, detailing the harrowing treatment of Palestinian detainees—including beatings, dog attacks, starvation policies, and denial of medical care—are corroborated by reports from human rights groups, leaked photographs and videos, and testimonies of released detainees.

All showed an alarming spike in Israel’s decades-long mistreatment and use of torture against Palestinian prisoners since October 2023.

“While the frequency of arrests has significantly increased after October 7, it reflects a policy of revenge and prominent aggressive behaviour by the occupation army,” Abdullah Al Zaghari, the head of the Palestinian Prisoner's Society (PPS), tells TRT World.

“From the moment of arrest, through the interrogation and detention centres, detainees have been subjected to different methods of torture.”

According to the horrifying and astonishing testimonies of some released prisoners from Gaza, Al Zahgari adds that the systematic torture methods defy human comprehension.

“Prisoners are left in these prisons with their hands and legs shackled and their eyes blindfolded for days and weeks. The use of shackles as a means of torture has led to the amputation of limbs for some detainees inside the Sde Teiman prison, where a large number of detainees have died,” he says.

At least 36 Palestinians have died at the detention camp, and the Israeli military has acknowledged the deaths. However, they continue to claim that detainees are treated "appropriately and carefully" and that they investigate any sort of misconduct.