WORLD
2 MIN READ
Indian police probe Kashmir attack that killed Hindu pilgrims
Officials confirm that at least nine people were killed and 33 injured when a bus carrying Hindu pilgrims plunged into a deep gorge after a suspected militant attack.
Indian police probe Kashmir attack that killed Hindu pilgrims
The attack caused the vehicle to fall into a deep gorge on Sunday in Jammu province’s Reasi district.  / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Sena SerimSena Serim
June 11, 2024

India is investigating an attack in which suspected militants fired at a bus carrying Hindu pilgrims in India-administered Kashmir, killing nine and injuring 33, officials have said.

The attack caused the vehicle to fall into a deep gorge on Sunday in Jammu province’s Reasi district. The bus was carrying pilgrims to the base camp of the famed Hindu temple Mata Vaishno Devi.

A team from the National Investigation Agency immediately reached the site of the attack, the Press Trust of India news agency reported. Security forces also were trying to track down those suspected to be responsible.

Lt. Gov. Manoj Sinha of the India-administered Kashmir announced compensation of $11,975 each for families of those killed, as well as nearly $600 to those who were injured.

Federal Home Minister Amit Shah said that he was in touch with Sinha and the local administration was providing speedy medical attention.

“The culprits of this dastardly attack will not be spared and will face the wrath of the law,” he posted on social media platform X.

RECOMMENDED

A police officer said some of the victims had gunshot wounds and blamed the attack on militants. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, which left 33 others injured.

While nuclear-armed rivals India and Pakistan each administer part of Kashmir, both claim the territory in its entirety. New Delhi insists the Kashmir militancy is Pakistan-sponsored. Pakistan denies the charge and describes the insurgency as rightful rebellion of Kashmiri people against India.

Tens of thousands of civilians, militants and government forces have been killed in the conflict.

RelatedMultiple fatalities as bus crashes into gorge in India-administered Kashmir
SOURCE:AP
Explore
China, India power emissions fall simultaneously for first time in 52 years
At least 6,126 killed in Iran protest crackdown, activists say
Fully electric vehicle sales in EU overtake petrol for first time in December
Iraq approves security committee to oversee transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria
Venezuela bets on $1.4B oil investment surge as reforms open sector to foreign capital
Millions brace for record cold across US as winter storm aftermath lingers
Sudan's army enters Dilling city in South Kordofan after 2-year paramilitary RSF siege
Lula urges Trump to consider Palestine's inclusion in Board of Peace initiative
Trump hikes tariffs on South Korean goods to 25% over stalled trade deal
Syrian army downs YPG terror group drones targeting civilian areas in Aleppo
Pakistan to decide on T20 World Cup boycott as it backs Bangladesh against ICC 'injustice'
White House says Trump aims to protect Americans but attributes deaths linked to ICE to Democrats
Italy summons Israeli envoy after armed illegal settler threatens Italian policemen in West Bank
Turkish FM, Hamas delegation discuss Gaza peace plan, humanitarian situation
'Words aren't matched with action': UN chief warns 'law of the jungle' is replacing rule of law