Parliamentary elections in the Kurdish Region of Northern Iraq (KRI) are expected to be held in September after being postponed for nearly two years. However, the region’s Turkmen – an ethnic Turkic group – are heavily discontent with the change in the election system.

Reducing the Turkmen quota in the KRI parliament from five to two makes it difficult for them to gain as many seats as before.

In addition, the intervention of the Kurdish ruling political parties in quotas to elect candidates close to them is another growing threat to Turkmen's political representation.

In general, the Turkmen in KRI believe that their diminished political representation will have negative consequences for the ethnic group’s future.

'Exploiting' minority quotas

KRI’s parliamentary elections – first announced to be held on October 1, 2022 – were delayed several times due to disagreements between the Masoud Barzani's KDP and the PUK of Bafel Talabani over the election system and minority quotas.

KDP has long been accused, especially by the PUK, of interfering with the 11 quotas allocated to minorities in the previous system – five for Turkmen, five for Christians and one for Armenians.

Essentially, the quota seats enable minorities to easily enter the parliament with a lower vote than normal candidates should take, but powerful parties exploit the quota system by directing their masses to vote for candidates they support.

“The quota issue has clearly been a matter of contention between the two parties in recent years. It was like, let's share this cake. When it did not happen, a complaint was filed in the Federal Supreme Court,” Mehmet Ferit Erbiloglu, a Turkmen journalist and the editor-in-chief of the Turkmen Press Agency (TEBA), tells TRT World.

In fact, PUK’s complaint to the Iraqi court over the quotas resulted on February 21 in the abolition of the 11 quotas in the KRI parliament. The court also decided to reduce the number of seats in the 111-seat KRI parliament to 100.

Reacting harshly to the quota ruling, the KDP and several Turkmen and Christian parties, most of which are known for their closeness to the KDP, announced that they would boycott the elections, while the Iraqi Turkmen Front (ITF) decided to participate in the elections despite its discomfort with the ruling.

Following KDP’s boycott defiance, Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council on May 21 decided to allocate five quotas for minorities – two for Turkmen, two for Christians and one for Armenians.

The latest ruling also caused the KDP to back down from its boycott and seems to have settled the dispute between the rival Kurdish parties. Despite that, Turkmen are still not satisfied with the reduction of quotas.

“We did not welcome this (quota seats) being reduced and, as the ITF, expressed our strong reaction since quotas are given right regulated by the regional parliament and the law,” Imdat Bilal, a Turkmen politician and ITF’s former Erbil deputy in the Kurdish Region of Northern Iraq's parliament whose term of office expired in last July, tells TRT World.

Related Türkiye will play important guiding role in region: Iraqi Turkmen Front

Turkmen representation melting away

Although Turkmen regained some of their previous quotas, the current system complicates their political predicament even more.

So much so that it divides two quotas of Turkmen into Erbil and Sulaymaniyah – each city is respectively governed by the KDP and PUK.