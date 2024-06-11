Turkish airports have hosted 82 million passengers in the first five months of this year, the country’s transport and infrastructure minister has said.

The total number of passengers was up 12.7 percent compared to the same period last year, Abdulkadir Uraloglu said in a statement on Tuesday, citing the General Directorate Of State Airports Authority (DHMI) data.

Some 37.1 million passengers took domestic flights, up 11.1 percent year-on-year, and 44.9 million passengers took international flights, 12.7 percent above the last year’s figure, during the five-month period.

The cargo traffic reached 1.7 million tonnes in the same period, the minister said.

Related Istanbul Airport claims 'World's Best' title, sweeping five awards

In May, welcoming 20.2 million passengers