Mohammed Rashid once worked as a forklift driver in a Chicago warehouse.

Fast forward to these grim times, and Rashid, along with his Palestinian football teammates, carries a heavier weight, knowing success on the field offers a little respite from the Israeli carnage in besieged Gaza.

Amid the backdrop of Israel's genocidal war in the blockaded enclave, now in its eighth month, an inspired Palestinian squad has produced a stirring run to reach the third round in Asia of World Cup qualifying for the first time.

"What doesn't kill you makes you stronger," Rashid said in Perth on Monday, on the eve of his team's last second-round game against Australia. "We're here for one cause and one goal. Whoever is on the team has to perform. There is no other way to it."

The Palestinian team, 93rd in the world rankings, has never come close to reaching the World Cup via the Asian Football Confederation's qualifying route. With the 2026 World Cup expanding to 48 teams, and Asia's automatic qualification allocation doubling to eight, there's a better chance to make history.

Despite their defeat against Australia, both teams were safe through the third round.

"Of course, it's [World Cup] a big dream," Rashid said. "Everything is possible. There's a lot of hard work that needs to be done before we get there."

Team officials discourage politically charged questions at news conferences. But the players are willing to publicly engage in conversations about the devastation in Gaza.

Playing "gives a chance to raise the name of Palestine to the whole world, and the World Cup is the biggest platform for this," said Rashid, a defensive midfielder.

"What's happening right now is affecting all of us. You can't help but be affected by it."

Struggles to move around

It's been a remarkable effort given the team hasn't played on home soil since 2019, having been forced to host matches in Kuwait and Qatar.

Players have had to flee for safety and seek overseas leagues. Rashid, who plays club soccer for Bali United in Indonesia, said for his team, the hardest part of competing in international competition was not being able to play at home.

"The last time we played Saudi Arabia at home, it was a full house. People were climbing trees to watch the game," he said. "We've had 28 games away, which is rough. But we're always playing for our people."

Some see the team's mere existence as a political statement. The Palestinian Football Association president, Jibril Rajoub, was denied an entry visa to Australia.