Pro-Palestine protesters have interrupted US President Joe Biden's speech and accused him of being "complicit in genocide" in besieged Gaza where American ally Israel has since October last year killed at least 37,164 Palestinians — 71 percent of them being women, children and infants –– and wounded 84,832 others.

"You're complicit in genocide," a protester shouted as Biden was delivering remarks on Tuesday at the Everytown's Gun Sense University in Washington D.C.

The crowd booed and chanted "four more years" to drown them out, as the protesters were escorted from the room.

"Folks, it's ok. Look, they care. Innocent children have been lost. They make a point," Biden said.

The president has faced a wave of protests nationwide regarding his handling of Israel's genocidal war on Gaza, often calling him "Genocide Joe".

Many officials have also stepped down in protest.

According to a poll by Pew Research earlier this year, 22 percent of Americans believe Biden heavily favours Israel. Some 66 percent of Jews have confidence in Biden, while only 21 percent of Arabs agree.