Rwanda accused the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) of presenting fabricated allegations to UK courts about the country’s treatment of asylum seekers amid concerns about a migration deal that Britain signed with Kigali.

The accusations came on Tuesday, a day after the UN refugee agency warned UK judges that it could have new evidence from 2024 that Rwanda has endangered asylum seekers, even when the British Parliament passed a law declaring Rwanda a safe country for the UK to send asylum seekers.

In the latest intervention, the UNHCR told the High Court on Monday that it is investigating new allegations of abuses and of individuals potentially being sent to countries where they could be tortured.

A judge has granted the UNHCR permission to prepare a dossier before a flight of asylum seekers can leave the UK.

A statement by the office of Rwanda’s government spokesperson said the “UNHCR is lying.”

Fabricating asylum claims

It said one of the cases that the UNHCR has referred to relates to a man who was denied asylum in Seychelles, and the organisation unilaterally decided he should be given asylum in Kigali without consulting authorities.