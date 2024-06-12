Yuri Kozyrev, a juror for the Istanbul Photo Awards, has expressed his belief that powerful images can change the world, citing the impact of harrowing photographs from Palestine in motivating people to take action.

Kozyrev shared his insights during the "Istanbul Photo Awards Talks," an event where experienced photographers discuss their work.

"The competition has clear categories for photographers to present their work, which is important. It’s been ten years now. I think I joined as a juror seven years ago. I've seen it grow and become global," Kozyrev said.

Kozyrev emphasised the importance of sharing experiences and discussing the photography industry during events like the Istanbul Photo Awards Talks.

"Palestinian Woman Embracing Her Nephew’s Dead Body"

He recalled the powerful moment when Mohammed Salem won the "Photo of the Year" with his image "Palestinian Woman Embracing Her Nephew’s Dead Body." Salem, unable to leave Gaza, sent a heartfelt video message.

"We had thousands of photos and many stories from Palestine. Selecting was not easy; such issues require more thoughtful consideration. But this is a photo competition, and you must choose an iconic image. Mohammed's photo is iconic; it tells a lot without being raw or direct. You understand the reality," Kozyrev explained.