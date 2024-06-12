TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Heart-wrenching images from Gaza can change world — veteran photojournalist
"Students protest the war in Palestine after seeing horrific images," Yuri Kozyrev states, referring to what's happening in Gaza as 'genocide.'"
Heart-wrenching images from Gaza can change world — veteran photojournalist
The 2024 Istanbul Photo Awards, organised by Anadolu Agency, received over 20,000 photo submissions. /Photo: AA / AA
Ayse Isin KirenciAyse Isin Kirenci
June 12, 2024

Yuri Kozyrev, a juror for the Istanbul Photo Awards, has expressed his belief that powerful images can change the world, citing the impact of harrowing photographs from Palestine in motivating people to take action.

Kozyrev shared his insights during the "Istanbul Photo Awards Talks," an event where experienced photographers discuss their work.

"The competition has clear categories for photographers to present their work, which is important. It’s been ten years now. I think I joined as a juror seven years ago. I've seen it grow and become global," Kozyrev said.

Kozyrev emphasised the importance of sharing experiences and discussing the photography industry during events like the Istanbul Photo Awards Talks.

"Palestinian Woman Embracing Her Nephew’s Dead Body"

He recalled the powerful moment when Mohammed Salem won the "Photo of the Year" with his image "Palestinian Woman Embracing Her Nephew’s Dead Body." Salem, unable to leave Gaza, sent a heartfelt video message.

"We had thousands of photos and many stories from Palestine. Selecting was not easy; such issues require more thoughtful consideration. But this is a photo competition, and you must choose an iconic image. Mohammed's photo is iconic; it tells a lot without being raw or direct. You understand the reality," Kozyrev explained.

RECOMMENDED

Kozyrev noted the unusual circumstances in Palestine, where most photo submissions come from local photographers who are trapped and trying to do their work amidst tragedy.

Difficult conditions for journalists in Gaza

Stressing the difficult conditions for journalists in Gaza, Kozyrev said, "They must be cautious about survival and have no choice but to stay. Their work shows the world what’s happening on the ground. Most of us have return tickets from conflict zones; they do not."

Reflecting on the power of photography, Kozyrev drew parallels to historic images like Eddie Adams' 1968 Vietnam execution photo, which spurred protests. "I believe we can certainly call what's happening in Palestine a 'genocide'. Powerful images still have impact. Students protest the war in Palestine after seeing horrific images. These images can change the world," he said.

The 2024 Istanbul Photo Awards, organised by Anadolu Agency, received over 20,000 photo submissions. In its tenth year, the competition awarded 32 photographers across ten categories.

The exhibition showcases global events from the past year, including Israel's attacks on Palestine, Türkiye earthquake dubbed the "Disaster of the Century," the Mexican drug cartels, Afghan refugee camps, plastic pollution in Nigeria, elephants in Sri Lanka, the World Swimming Championships in Japan, Wimbledon, discrimination in India, and the plight of migrants in Spanish waters.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
No peace in Sudan until RSF is eliminated — Burhan
YPG terror group targets Syrian Army positions in Aleppo countryside with 25 drone attacks
Hamas shares location of Israeli soldier’s body with mediators under truce deal
Türkiye slams malicious 'Daesh support' allegations as baseless disinformation
Security guarantees from US for Ukraine are 100% ready: Zelenskyy
France detains Indian captain of suspected Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker
Israeli minister calls Trump’s 'Board of Peace' a 'bad plan', pushes for Gaza occupation
Somalia thanks Türkiye for unwavering support, cooperation
Mark Tully, who covered and survived Babri mosque demolition in India, dies
Khartoum mass graves point to RSF abuses in Sudan
Iraq calls transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria 'temporary'
Bangladesh slams India for allowing fugitive Hasina to speak publicly
Egypt urges Israel to withdraw from Gaza and reopen Rafah
Myanmar junta wraps election with ally poised to seal victory
Zelenskyy urges more air defence as Russian strikes cripple Kiev’s heating system